Different business and partieswhich were carried out in the municipality of Ecatepec, Mexico stateThey were suspendedreported the Official Account of the Government of the Mexican town.

He added that this suspension is carried out in order to avoid infections of Covid-19, since the pandemic still going on.

He specified that the suspensions were carried out in verification tours of sanitary measures, of various businesses in Ecatepec.

During the aforementioned tour, he noticed the realization of massive partiesso they proceeded to cancel them and vacate the places where they were carried out.

This series of suspensions occurred over the weekend in the municipality of the State of Mexico.

The areas where this sanitary operation occurred were in: Ciudad Azteca, Nuevo Laredo, Hank González, La Panorámica, Guadalupe and Victoria.

Personnel from various local and municipal government departments proceeded to cancel the establishments and parties in the places mentioned above.

Follow restaurant supervision in CDMX

In order for them to become safe spaces for attendees, supervision tasks continue to be carried out on sanitary measures in restaurants of the Mexico City.