Guadalajara Jalisco.- at the turn of the wheel motorists circulate for Highway to Nogales -in the direction of leaving the City-, due to a crash that occurred at the height of happy ranch noon this Sunday.

Traffic jam starts soon after the Zapopan Bus Terminal.

About the incident, Civil Protection and Firefighters of Zapopan have not given more details. A tow truck is already in place to remove the vehicles..

Read more: Catch them now! Tapatíos receive new pokémon in the historic center of Guadalajara

Just yesterday the Jalisco Road Police announced the implementation of the operation “Safe Return“which was intended maintain order in the streets and reinforce preventive tasks during the return of vacationers to the Metropolitan Area of ​​Guadalajara (AMG).

For this, personnel were deployed in the main road accesses and roads with the highest vehicular influx.

Read more: Georgia gives Guadalajara World Book Capital 2022

According to the state Highway Police, so far no other mishap has been recorded. The dependency assured that the strongest influx has not yet been registered, and the elements that are located in the entrances of the ZMG report fluid traffic.