Search and rescue teams from the Fire Department and Civil Defense paralyzed work on Tuesday (28.Feb.2023) in São Sebastião (SP) due to heavy rains that hit the region again. Authorities were looking for a man missing since the February 19 storm in the Vila Baleia Verde neighborhood.

A Civil defense issued an alert for heavy rain in the region, with the possibility of new landslides, valid until Thursday (2.mar). “There is a forecast for showers, accompanied by electrical discharges, strong gusts of wind and hail”, says the alert. “Special attention is recommended to the most vulnerable areas, as there may be a risk of landslides, landslides, floods, floods and occurrences related to lightning, wind and hail.”

According to the state government, so far, 65 deaths have been confirmed due to heavy rains in the region: 64 in São Sebastião and one in Ubatuba. 57 bodies were identified and released for burial: 21 men, 17 women and 19 children.

The Secretary of State for Health reported that 7 people are hospitalized at the Regional Hospital of the North Coast, in Caraguatatuba. Their state of health is stable. Another 16 patients have already been discharged from hospital and 5 have been transferred to other units. The government accounts for 1,090 displaced people and 1,126 homeless people in the region.

The Mogi-Bertioga Highway (SP-098) remains completely closed due to the rupture of a pipe at kilometer 82, in Biritiba Mirim. The emergency works began on February 21, with a forecast for the release of traffic in 2 months and completion in up to 6 months. At kilometer 174 of Rio-Santos (SP-055), the road is subject to temporary interruptions, depending on weather conditions.

