The General Directorate of Civil Protection (PC) attended eight services yesterday due to the rain, one of the cases was the death of a man who was electrocuted outside a house in the Hidalgo neighborhood and another service for people trapped in an overhead crane used in the construction work on the Centinela tower.

The head of the department, Sergio Rodríguez, reported that they attended to other problems such as the falling of sheets from a roof and two trees that were knocked down by the wind, in addition to two flooded houses.

He said it only rained in the central and western parts of the city, leaving some areas flooded.

He said that at the Centinela Tower, the construction supervisors lowered the workers who were doing some maneuvers on top of the overhead crane, without any of the four workers suffering any harm.