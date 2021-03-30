On December 3, the Supreme Court of Justice unanimously confirmed the conviction against Amado Boudou for the Ciccone case. After that decision, the discussion began in Comodoro Py about where the accusatory sentence should be served. The judges of Chamber IV of the Chamber of Cassation, they understood that the procedure on the house arrest was badly carried out. They spoke of “procedural defects” And they asked the Criminal Execution Judge, “after giving intervention to all the parties in the framework of a contradictory hearing,” determine whether the former vice vice president will continue to serve his sentence at his home or in a penitentiary establishment.

After the conviction against Amado Boudou was confirmed by the Court, an extensive judicial journey began to determine where he should serve that sentence. Since April 2020, Boudou has been under house arrest after the then Criminal Execution Judge, Daniel Obligado, considered that in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic it was better for his young children to remain at home. In addition, it argued that the conviction of the Ciccone case handed down in August 2018 did not yet have firmness, a situation that was reversed in December.

When the decision of the Supreme Court was known, the execution prosecutor Guillermina García Padín and the prosecutor who intervened in the trial, Marcelo Colombo, ruled that Boudou should return to jail and there serve his sentence. However, the Obligado judge only set the date on which the sentence would be served: June 1, 2024. It was after two requests from prosecutors, that finally on December 31, the magistrate revoked the house arrest, ordering that the former vice president of Cristina Kirchner, returned to the penitentiary.

Why was this not immediate fulfillment? Because all these instances are appealable, which is why Boudou’s lawyers, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort, within the legal deadlines, insisted that the house arrest should remain firm to serve their sentence for corruption there.

After expanding the arguments before the Chamber of Cassation, judges Mariano Borinsky, Ángela Ledesma and Javier Carbajo, unanimously requested that the judge in charge of the execution of the sentence, Ricardo Basilico, issue a new resolution regarding their continuity, or not, in home detention.

With a unanimous vote, the chambermaids understood that there were, during the incident of Boudou’s house arrest, “procedural defects that merited the issuance of a new resolution.” They took into account, on the other hand, that given the number of years he has been detained and the reduction of the ten-month sentence applied, the former vice president “would be close to serving the time required to access conditional freedom.”

When analyzing the situation, Judge Angela Ledesma maintained that “Amado Boudou’s right of defense was violated insofar as the court did not guarantee an adequate contradiction between the parties, depriving the defense of the opportunity to contradict the arguments presented by the Prosecutors linked to the appointee being housed again in a penitentiary establishment “.

Adhering to this proposal, the chambermaid Carbajo considered that the decision should be taken “after a contradictory hearing was held with the intervention of all the parties involved.” For this reason, they asked that the complaint about Boudou’s house arrest be correctly processed again.

There was another fact in the file that the members of the Cassation contemplated: the Attorney General before cassation, Dr. Javier A. De Luca, withdrew the appeal filed by the Prosecutor of the previous instance, “which implied that the named continued at his home Borinsky said.

Thus, with the reduction of the ten-month sentence for bribery and incompatible negotiations in the Ciccone Case, Boudou is “close to fulfilling the temporary requirement for conditional release” and that he could now “access the different institutes of early release (ruling that is firm since it was not contested by any of the parties), “said Borinsky.

Based on these arguments, it was requested that the Criminal Execution judge again decide on where the sentence in the Ciccone case, Amado Boudou, should serve.