Although in response to the Investigative Unit of EL TIEMPO the Foreign Ministry initially denied the version, Armando Benedetti will continue to be Colombia’s ambassador to Venezuela until July 18, 25 days more than officially announced by the Government.

(In context: Armando Benedetti will remain ambassador to Venezuela until July 18)

After several hours of contradictory information, The Foreign Ministry finally released yesterday the decree establishing the postponement of the acceptance of Benedetti’s resignation, who had to resign from the embassy due to the scandal of his fight with Laura Sarabia, now former head of President Petro’s office.The splinters of that fight still have the Government and Benedetti himself giving explanations for his statements about the alleged irregular entry of 15 billion pesos to Petro’s campaign.

According to decree 1002 of 2023, Benedetti asked to be given more time to deliver the position “due to the multiplicity of pending issues, which include administrative, budgetary, organizational and implementation issues related to the reopening of the embassy and all those that are related to the diplomatic position”.

Decree 1002 of June 20, 2023.

The version is striking because the controversial politician has not returned to Venezuela since the scandal broke out, more than a month ago; because Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva appointed him a replacement just hours after his resignation and because the extension of the diplomatic position temporarily keeps Benedetti’s criminal proceedings in the orbit of the Prosecutor’s Office and not in that of the Supreme Court.Precisely, last Friday, when he was supposed to officially leave the post of ambassador, the Court notified of the certified copies for a new investigation against him for alleged purchase of votes in the 2018 congressional elections.

Stop possession of Rengifo

With the decision of the Foreign Ministry, the possession of Milton Rengifo as the new ambassador in the neighboring country is also stopped, despite the fact that he was appointed on June 6, the same day Benedetti’s resignation was accepted.

Milton Rengifo Hernández will replace Armando Benedetti.

In that administrative act it was established that the resignation would not be effective immediately: “Accept, as of June 23, 2023, the resignation presented by Armando Benedetti to the position of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador, code 0036, grade 25, of the staff of the Office of the Heads of Diplomatic Missions and Consular Offices, attached to the Embassy of Colombia before the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

With the new decree, issued on June 20, said article is modified, changing the date of acceptance to July 19.



Leyva, who did not have a good relationship with his ambassador in Caracas, did not sign the extension of Benedetti’s tenure in the diplomatic service. José Antonio Salazar, Secretary General of the Foreign Ministry, did it.

Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva and Ambassador Armando Benedetti. See also Oil prices fall on demand concerns with rapid Omicron spread

The Minister of Foreign Relations had harsh words about the ambassador when the scandal broke out: “How can you believe Benedetti. He himself says ‘I am a drug addict’. That’s why we went out to speeds, we accelerated fully and in three hours it was changed. The resignation was from the 23rd and I began to think: “Holy Virgin, there are several days left.” That’s why we accept it immediately.”

What about the processes?

Photo: Twitter: @AA Benedetti

EL TIEMPO established that due to the loss of jurisdiction, after President Gustavo Petro announced that Benedetti was leaving office, The Prosecutor’s Office was evaluating returning all investigations against the outgoing diplomat to the Supreme Court.

Among these are the investigation for possible irregularities in Fonade and even that of illicit enrichment, which according to judicial sources is not filed, as had been said.

For now, until next July 19, All actions in which Benedetti appears, including his testimonies about the alleged irregular money in the Petro Presidente campaign, will be carried out with diplomatic jurisdiction: that is, before a prosecutor delegated to the Court.

Benedetti left Caracas on May 22 and sources consulted by EL TIEMPO indicate that he would be in Bogotá. In addition, in the Venezuelan capital it is said that he has no pending issues in that country and that the government of Nicolás Maduro expected his immediate replacement.

Meanwhile, the staff in the embassy offices, headed by the first secretary, Germán Castañeda —with more than 30 years of career in the Colombian Foreign Ministry—, has continued with the work to reestablish diplomatic relations and matters concerning the resumption of consular attention.

Ambassador Rengifo had already begun his diplomatic training in Bogotá, before flying to Caracas. At the moment, he follows the pending debt of the Colombian Government towards its citizens in the neighboring country. The Caracas consulate remains closed.

Meanwhile, in Colombia, Benedetti has several appointments pending with the Prosecutor’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office, investigative entities before which he has refused to give a version. He assures that there are threats against his life and that of his family and that is why he asked for protection.

RESEARCH UNIT

POLITICAL WRITING

CARACAS

More news of your interest

Armando Benedetti will remain ambassador to Venezuela until July 18

Possession of Milton Rengifo Hernández as ambassador to Venezuela is halted

What does it mean that Armando Benedetti remains in the embassy until July 19?