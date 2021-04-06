36 years ago, the Civil Registry of Rosario de Lerma, in Salta, committed the negligence of registering a newborn with the wrong sex and name. Since then, Pablo Alejandro Ramos has lived a martyrdom: He was never allowed to vote, his children cannot use his last name, he is unable to marry, and he also does not get a blank job.

“Paola Alejandra Ramos”, reads her National Identity Document.

“My parents did not realize it. Over the years, when they began with the procedures for the renewal of my documents, they came across this novelty,” explained the protagonist of this unusual story in dialogue with The Tribune.

When Pablo received his ID, his parents they amended the error by hand and they overwritten her name: Paola’s letter “o” became a “b” and the “a” became an “o”.

During his childhood, there were no major complications. As he himself related, “at school there was no problem, because the teachers and the principal gave the real name, despite the fact that the document was corrected and the birth certificate said ‘Paola'”.

However, setbacks began to appear over the years. First, he had to face the impossibility of integrating the electoral roll to vote and of getting a blank job.

“Despite having the departure in these conditions, the civil registry of Rosario de Lerma, made me another birth certificate with my real name. But when they were going to give me my first registered job on a farm, it jumped out that my departure was still under the name of a woman“he recalled.

Later, when he decided to start a family, he realized that he could not marry because of the Civil Registry. In addition, he hired lawyers in the hope that his children would carry his last name, although his intentions so far were in vain.

“I don’t know what to do anymore. Justice doesn’t give me solutions and I keep losing jobs. My life does not exist. I could never vote. I want to buy something with my document and I can’t. They think it is false because it is overwritten. And when they ask for my birth certificate, I no longer know what to say. I’m nobody. I have no identity because of negligent people, “he lamented.

Meanwhile, Verónica Saicha, part of the Directorate of the Civil Registry, explained that “without a court decision, there is little that can be done for him. “

“From what I was able to read and hear, I see that the man knows very well the procedures and stationery that the Civil Registry demands, but we must reiterate that without a judicial resolution we cannot resolve this error. In addition, I want to add that this is not a I made a mistake during my tenure, but I am willing to talk to him. Even to call him to attend him personally and discuss this issue, “he added in a dialogue with El Tribuno.

DB