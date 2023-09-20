Floods cause contamination of water wells and even groundwater, and as a result there is no available or safe drinking water. How can governments prepare for these disasters?

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” The goal is to save people’s lives and ensure the improvement of their livelihoods. In light of the natural disaster that struck Libya, which resulted in unprecedented devastating floods, thousands are suffering from a shortage of medical and food supplies, especially drinking water.

After an emergency, especially after a flood, drinking water may not be available or safe to drink.

Floods and other disasters can damage drinking water wells or contaminate groundwater.

Floodwaters can also contaminate well water with livestock waste, human sewage, chemicals, and other contaminants that can lead to illness when used for drinking.

Therefore, it is important to take steps to prevent diseases caused by unsafe water after a disaster. People can use a safe source such as bottled water or treated water.

Or boil water to make it safe, or add a little salt to boiling water to kill bacteria in it.

People can also try filtering the water through a clean cloth, paper towel, or even leaving it to settle.

It is worth noting that experts advise searching for alternative sources of clean water, such as rainwater or natural springs, and not drinking water that has an unusual smell or color, or that may be contaminated with fuel or toxic chemicals.