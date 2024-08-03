Hamori posted a photo on her Instagram account of a woman boxing with a “monster,” referring to Iman Khalif.

Hamori will face Khalif in the 66kg quarter-finals on Saturday evening, as part of the boxing competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The Hungarian boxer said on her personal account: “I will fight a man, Iman Khalif is a man. In 2023 he was disqualified. I will put my life at risk.”

For his part, Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, said in a press conference: “Iman Khalif is a woman and there is no doubt at all. We have conducted extensive tests and they prove that. She was born as a woman, lived and grew up as a woman and competed as a woman for all these years without any problem.”

He added: “What we have seen in the last 48 hours is that ‘some’ want to change the concept of what a woman is and what a man is. That is why all I can do is challenge you to give me scientific proof of what you are promoting and what is this new definition of woman that you are promoting. We are ready to hear you.”

The head of the Olympic Committee stressed, saying: “We will not participate in this political and racial war that you have created with these rumours.”