In February, formal employment had a slight growth, especially for monotributistas and public employment.

Employed persons with Social Security contributions totaled 11,982,244 people, almost 42,000 more than January. “In seasonally adjusted terms, it presented a positive variation of 0.2% in relation to the previous month (+ 27,700 people ”, according to data from the Ministry of Labor.

In relation to February 2020, when there were 12,106,882 registered, formal work accumulates a loss of 124,638 workers.

“In this way, after three months of strong contraction of registered work due to the pandemic -March, April and May 2020-, they accumulated four consecutive months with positive variations, in October and November it remained stable, registered a fall in the last month of 2020, and again, in the first two months of the year 2021 positive variations are observed ”, says the Labor Report.

Meanwhile, the salaries of workers dependent on the private sector lost 5.8% to inflation compared to February 2020

The Labor Report highlights that “in seasonally adjusted terms, the monthly variation registered an increase of 0.2% (27.7 thousand workers were incorporated into formal employment). The growth of the total number of formal workers is explained by the dynamics of public salaried employment and self-employment. Salaried employment in the public sector grew 0.4% (12.9 thousand people), monotax workers increased 0.7% (10.7 thousand people), while the number of self-employed grew 0.8% (3 thousand people) “, while” the number of workers with salaried jobs registered in private companies l it grew slightly in about a thousand jobs ”.

For his part, the number of suspended personnel continued to decrease. “The number of suspensions decreased for the tenth consecutive month. In February, some 167 thousand workers were suspended. Between April 2020 and February 2021, a 78% reduction is observed in the series. This implies that some 600,000 people who were suspended returned to their work activities. Thus, the incidence of suspensions in total private salaried employment went from 13% in April 2020 to 3% in February 2021 ”.

On the other hand, compared to a year-on-year inflation to February of 40.7%, the gross nominal average remuneration (before retirement and health discounts) in private companies reached $ 79,311. It is 32.6% more but 8.1 points less in relation to the same month of the previous year.

However, the Labor Report highlights that after having exceeded the inflation of 2020, in the first three of this year the “average contract salary” had an increase of 14.2%, while the consumer price index national scope had a variation of 12.9%.

Going forward, “the net expectations of companies in relation to the hiring of personnel for the next three months were positive (0.5%), although they were at a lower level than last month. This indicator results from the difference between the proportion of companies that expect to increase their endowments and those that expect to decrease it: of the 7.1% of companies that declare that they will make changes to their endowments in the next 3 months, 3.8% expect increase the endowment and 3.3% estimate that it will reduce it ”.