Health problems again distance the 96-year-old monarch from her role as head of state. This year she will not deliver the traditional opening speech of Parliament, a major event on her agenda. Isabel II has been presenting ailments since last October.

For the first time in almost six decades, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom will not be able to deliver the Queen’s Speech next Tuesday, May 10, with which the parliamentary year traditionally opens in the House of Lords in London.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that “the queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems” and after discussing the situation with her doctors, “has decided that she will not participate in the State Opening of Parliament.” The palace refrained from giving details about the queen’s ailments.

Prince Charles will officiate the speech

His son and crown prince, Carlos de Gales, will be the one who will read the speech in which the Government details its priorities for the parliamentary year. He will be accompanied by his eldest son, Prince William.

“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities,” “The Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, also with the Duke of Cambridge in attendance,” the royal statement said.

The State Opening of Parliament is one of the most important events on the Queen’s agenda. Traditionally, she arrives in a state carriage, escorted by mounted soldiers in ceremonial uniform.

Arriving at the Upper House, the monarch sits on a throne, dressed in her State robes, and formally opens a new session of Parliament, with a speech that emphasizes the Government’s plans.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the camera as Britain’s Queen Elizabeth delivers her speech in the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament in London, Britain May 11, 2021. © Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

In 70 years of reign, Isabel has only been absent from this ceremony twice. In turn, it will be the first time that Guillermo will officially participate in the opening of Parliament. Prince Charles has already attended the opening in the past.

Elizabeth II’s health problems

The queen’s public appearances are becoming less frequent.

The world’s longest-serving monarch has been forced to cut back on her commitments since she was hospitalized overnight for an unspecified illness last October. After that, her doctors recommended that she rest.

Isabel has continued to perform many of her duties virtually. If they are face-to-face, they are held at her house in Windsor Castle.

Her first public act since falling ill was in April, when she attended a ceremony to mark a year since the departure of her late husband, Philip from Edinburgh.

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a service of thanksgiving for the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, on March 29. of 2022. © Richard Pohle/Pool via Reuters

Although her presence will not be confirmed until the same day, it is expected that the queen will be able to participate in her Platinum Jubilee in June. This ceremony marks her 70th anniversary since she was crowned.

With EFE and Reuters