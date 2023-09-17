City Juarez Chihuahua.- Mexican transporters They denounced this Saturday that the exports of billions of dollars in maquiladora products, will face delays for cross from Mexico to the United States.

This, they added, is due to the rearrangement of US customs personnel for process migrantspublishes the EFE agency.

The drivers interviewed, were traveling this Saturday towards customs, heading to USAfor him Zaragoza International Bridge in Juarez City.

Migrant phenomenon

As is known, in recent months, the phenomenon of migrants trying to enter United States of Americagiven the harsh living conditions in their countries of origin, especially in Central America and the Caribbeanalthough there are also migrants who come from places as far away as Asia, Africa and Europe.

Given this, the USA does everything possible to prevent the entry of undocumented immigrants into its country.

