Australian Rachel admitted that because of the so-called sexsomnia, her husband Nick began to make love to her without waking up. About the woman who tormented him with a rare mental illness told on the Body and Soul podcast.

Sexsomnia is a rare sleep disorder that causes a man to initiate sex or sexual activities in his sleep. According to Rachel, this has been happening at least once a month for the last few years. When it first happened, she was very surprised. “I thought he dozed off, and he started touching me. I tried to tell him something, to ask what was the matter, because he obviously continued to sleep and did not answer. But then it became clear that he did not understand what he was doing, ”said the woman.

At the same time, Rachel emphasized, the couple got used to this feature of their sexual life and learned to enjoy it. “If we are both for, who is hurt by this?” – the woman reflects, adding that six out of ten times such sex turns out to be satisfactory, and when love games become passionate, the husband still wakes up.

