Panic was what generated the words of a mother of a family in a school in Virginia, in the United States, after assuring that her children will not attend “school on Monday with a mask on.”

“That is not going to happen and I will bring all weapons loaded and ready”, the woman said, a statement that was taken by many as a ‘terrorist threat’.

The controversial claims came amid a school board meeting Page County Public, on January 20.

Amelia King, the 49-year-old mother, made an “oral threat” at the meeting while voting in favor of making face masks optional for students starting Monday the 24th, reported ‘USA Today’.

The schools follow an executive order from Governor Glenn Youngkin, which gives parents the option to send their children to college with or without face masks. However, not all schools in the area are following this order, according to the aforementioned media.

That is why King used this argument to indicate that his children would not wear the masks at school: “Good. No mask mandates“, He said.

No mask mandates. My children will not come to school Monday with a mask on. I will bring every single gun, loaded and ready… I’ll see y’all on Monday.” – woman at a Page County Public Schools board meetingpic.twitter.com/yNRYBz3TYa — Missy (@TNSociallyMissy) January 21, 2022

King’s intervention was then cut short by the three-minute time limit, to which the mother ended by saying: “I’ll see you all on Monday”.

Those comments not only caused outrage among the other parents, but also alarmed the school board. They even issued a letter on Friday the 21st, in which they branded the statements as unacceptable and assured not to take them lightly.

“This type of behavior is not tolerated by our students, faculty, staff, nor will it be tolerated by parents or guests of our school division,” the document read.

the school was requesting police protection additional for Monday classes, as stated in the letter signed by the Page County School Superintendent and the School Board President.

The Luray Police Department also spoke out on the issue on Facebook, saying “all threats are taken very seriously.”

In addition, the woman was accused of making a oral threat while on school property. She turned herself in to the authorities and was released hours later after paying bail of 5,000 dollars (about 19 million Colombian pesos).

“By no means did I mean ‘all loaded guns’ as actual firearms, but all the resources I can muster to make sure my children attend school without a mask.”, was the explanation that King gave on the subject, something that did not end up convincing the members of the student community.

“The Luray Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office and Page County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office are actively investigating this incident. The statement he made caused public alarm,” Luray Police wrote in the post.

