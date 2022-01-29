Sinaloa.- A critical and hopeless outlook they are living ranchers of Salvador Alvarado, who for the high cost of necessary inputs for their work are almost in crisis and this has affected the good development of cattle, assured Salvador Alonso González, leader of the Local Livestock Association of Salvador Alvarado.

The high costs of feed for livestock are affecting the pockets of ranchers in the municipality, and for this reason they limit themselves to buying low-cost inputs, despite the fact that these do not provide the necessary nutrients, since the current economy does not allow the purchase of grains mainly, which is what provides more vitamins and brings more benefits.

The leader of the AGL pointed out that because of this poor diet cattle have been affected and a large number is found to be malnourished, which triggers a series of health problems of the herd, mainly affecting cows in labor or pregnancy, since due to malnutrition at the time of delivery they may not have enough strength to do so or their womb may fall out, which puts their health at great risk.

In addition to the fact that the calf can be born with a high degree of malnutrition, or even be born dead, he stressed that this is a very common condition today, and the problem is so serious that they have already been registered about 20 cases of cattle that have died from malnutrition, which leaves large losses for ranchers, and is discouraging.

“We have a problem of malnutrition in our cattle due to the high cost of pastures,” he said.

He mentioned that in order to reduce expenses on inputs, they are greatly affected by feeding livestock with poor quality pasture, and they do not contain the necessary salts and minerals for good nutrition, which makes it easier for livestock to be more prone to diseases. .

He said that this problem has intensified since 2021 due to the increase in food costs, as an example of this he clarified that sorghum costs about 8 pesos per kilo when in past years it cost around 2 pesos.

This drastic change is reflected in the health problems faced by cattle in Salvador Alvarado, and what has already cost a great number of lives.

Due to this problem, he mentioned that it is crucial that the authorities turn to see the livestock sector and support them with good prices and listen to their needs.

“The ranchers urgently need them to turn to see us and ask us what needs we have,” he said.

He mentioned that in addition to high cost of cattle feed and the health threatening diseases of cattle, the low cost of marketing is worrying for ranchers, since each time this trade ceases to be profitable and little by little there are fewer ranchers in the municipality, so it is necessary to prevent input prices from continuing to increasing, and on the contrary that the sale price of cattle is stagnant.