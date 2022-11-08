Mexico City.- Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorpresident of Mexico, informed that the health reports and will double those of public securityafter the rates of the Covid-19 pandemic decreased considerably.

In accordance with AMLOthe section “The Pulse of Health” will be presented every 15 days in La Mañanera, alternating with reports on the security strategy which was offered monthly around the 20th of each month.

“We will do the health report every 15 days, basically focused on the construction of the new public health system, what is being worked for, to have good health centers, hospitals, well equipped, with enough medicines, with doctors with specialists. , an exemplary medical service, one of the best in the world”, mentioned the Chief Executive.

“Although there is some skepticism in our conservative opponents, we are going to have a first class public health system by the middle of next year,” he added.

security report

This Tuesday, November 8, was presented for the first time the national security briefingwhich will be updated every 15 days from the Treasury Hall of the National Palace.

In the first installment of the fortnightly report, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez; the Secretary of National Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; the Secretary of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda and the Commander of the National Guard, Luis Rodríguez Bucio.

The officials who are members of the security cabinet presented different aspects of their tasks with the focus of their agencies in charge.