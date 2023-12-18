The program's cancellation resulted from the government's recent budget crisis.

The Ministry of Economy said on Saturday that Sunday will be the last day on which potential buyers can apply to benefit from the program, which pays thousands of euros to each customer who buys an electric car.

A ministry spokesperson admitted that this was an “unfortunate situation” for consumers who had hoped to benefit from the support, but stressed that they had no choice “because there are no longer enough funds available.”

Analyst Ferdinand Dudenhofer of the Center for Automotive Research warned that the decision could have serious consequences.

“The competitiveness of (car) manufacturers will now be severely damaged,” Dudenhofer told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Handelsblatt newspaper had warned that canceling the program threatens Germany's plans to boost the local fleet with 15 million electric cars by 2030.

A total of about 10 billion euros have been paid since 2016 under the program, which has supported the purchase of about 2.1 million electric cars, according to the Ministry of Economy.

The German auto industry is facing difficulties in switching to electric engines due to the weak global economy and low levels of demand.

It also faces great competition from local producers in China, one of its most important markets.

Germany's highest court decided last month that the government violated the constitutional debt limit when it transferred 60 billion euros allocated to support the fight against epidemics into a climate fund.

The surprise ruling blew a big hole in spending plans and threw the ruling coalition led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz into turmoil.

After adopting an emergency budget for 2023, Schulz and his coalition partners held discussions for weeks before reaching an agreement on Wednesday on the 2024 budget.