We have informed you many times through our news that the infection of Coronavirus is proving to be more fatal for men than women. At the initial stage, the reason for this difference was revealed only by the male hormone testosteron. But now some more new information has been revealed about this. These include chromosomes, ACE-2 proteins and certain activities related to daily life.

Role of ACE-2 receptors

Scientists from different teams doing research on the infection of corona virus and its effects on the human body have found many different reasons, which coronas infection in men’s body is much faster than the body of women. Causes of spreading.

One of the main reasons is ACE-2 receptors. Actually, these receptors are a special type of protein. After taking control, the corona virus spreads rapidly in the body. Scientists say that these receptors are more in the body of men than women.

More cases of corona infection in men than women

In addition, ACE-2 receptors are found in greater amounts in people who have heart disease or diabetes. This is a big reason that coronas are suffering from heart disease and sugar patients are coming in large numbers. This research is published in the month of April in Frontiers in Public Health.

Chromosome update

-Most people know that XX chromosomes are found in the body of women and XY chromosomes are found in the body of men. These chromosomes determine our gender. Studies on corona have recently revealed that they also affect chromosome immunity.

– Health experts say that XX chromosomes are very fast in preventing corona infection from spreading in the body. These help in making the body immune system active and effective.

Causes of corona infection in men

Role of hormones

– Men who lack testosterone hormone in their body, they get corona infection very fast. This happens because the same hormone does not allow the corona virus to enter the body, due to infection, swelling in lungs and other parts of the body.

– If there is a deficiency of this hormone in the body, then our body is not able to give antiinflammatory response and corona infection starts spreading rapidly in the body. This hormone must be at least 70 percent in their body to protect men from corona.

-Testosteron is a male hormone and controls men’s sex life. But this hormone is also found in women. Testosterone also works brilliantly even when women are 60 percent in body and reduces the effects of corona virus in them.

Due to excess corona infection in men

other activities

– Health experts say that even if we talk about the total population, even today, activities like smoking, consuming alcohol and following a lazy lifestyle are rarely seen in women. Whereas in contrast, men live their lives with such large number of activities. This has a dangerous effect on their immunity, which is seen more in the Corona era at this time.

Corona And Testosterone: These 6 Foods To Eat To Avoid Male Corona, Deadly For Men Than Women

