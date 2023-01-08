Morelia, Michoacán.- The class start time will be half an hour later than the usual time, in all public and private schools for initial education, preschool, primary, secondary and special education in 18 municipalities of Michoacán.

This in view of the low temperatures and cold fronts forecast by the State Coordination of Civil Protection.

The preventive determination was made during the First Ordinary Session of the State Health Safety Committee.

It seeks to prevent and reduce respiratory diseases among minors in the school environment.

This measure will enter into force in the municipalities of

angangueo

aporo

Contepec

epitacio orchard

irimbo

Hidalgo City

maravatio

Morelia

ocampo

Patzcuaro

Salvador Escalante

senguio

tlalpujahua

Tuxpan

Uruapan

Zamora

Zinapécuaro

and Zitacuaro

While the schools in the rest of the municipalities must return on a regular schedule.

During the same committee session, the determination was made that the return to school be face-to-face in all schools, adhering to the measures specified in the “Guide for the Responsible and Orderly Return to Schools”, which can be downloaded at the link: http://rb.gy/ybrz5l

The only difference with the guide will be that regarding the use of the face mask, it is voluntary.

These same indications recommend that students wear clothing that protects and shelters them, such as gloves, caps, scarves, jackets, and the like.

In addition to students and workers who present symptoms of respiratory diseases, they must have the possibility of going to a medical service and must maintain a distance from the educational communities, to reduce the risk of contagion and morbidity in acute respiratory infections.

Physical education or outdoor activities may be reoriented so that they take place at times that allow students to be protected from the cold.

In addition to dressing well, it is recommended to avoid sudden changes in temperature, consume plenty of fluids, fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin A and C, and wash your hands frequently.

As for tests for the detection of COVID-19, there is enough in the health units, in addition to the fact that vaccination with the biological Abdala continues, for all those over 18 years of age who require reinforcement or application of the first dose. and Pfizer BioNTech for children 5-11 years of age. These vaccines are applied in the health centers of Michoacán.