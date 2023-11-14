Geraldo Alckmin had announced his return alongside the Minister of Health, but new assessments are being made

The government postponed the return of import taxes on 596 items included in the so-called “Covid List” during the pandemic. At its peak, this list was composed of 646 products health services that did not pay taxes when imported. The objective was to avoid shortages during the health emergency.

The reason for the postponement is an internal debate about the possible impacts on inflation with the return of taxation and the capacity of national industry to meet demand. The risk, according to people involved in the negotiation, is that taxes will weigh on the SUS (Unified Health System) account.

The list is made up of various products, such as medicines, medical tools, IFAs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and equipment. The biggest concerns are the prices of medicines and APIs for vaccines.

The initial request to review spending came from the Ministry of Health, which is currently reviewing the need. The committee responsible for the review is the Gecex (Executive Management Committee). On September 29, the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade, Geraldo Alckminsaid that Health had sent a list of 400 items to be re-encumbered.

At the October 17th meeting, however, the topic was not discussed due to the lack of calculations on inflation and the impact on public coffers. They were also not analyzed at the November 10th meeting. The group’s next meeting will be on December 12th. The expectation is that the topic will return to the agenda.

The press office of the Ministry of Health was contacted to explain the reasons why the deliberation was not made. He said that, even though the list came from the department, it was not a matter within their jurisdiction, but rather a responsibility of the MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry and Foreign Trade).

Unlike Health, the MDIC said that the 2 ministries are working on the issue and analyzing the capacity of the national industry to meet demand.

“The topic has not yet been deliberated because MDIC and MS analyze in detail the supply capacity of the national industry and the dependence on imports of each product on the Covid List, before sending a final proposal to Gecex-Camex“, he said.