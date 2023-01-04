this year will be more expensive decide who will bring the tamales on Candlemas Day when taking the little boy out of the rosca de reyes, since this traditional bread costs between 15 and 18 percent more than a year ago.

The main ingredients are They rose to double digits in 12 months. For example, lard is around 73 pesos per kilo, 42 percent more than a year ago; the egg, at 38.50 pesos, is 30.5 percent higher, and milk, at 24 pesos per liter, is worth 14.3 percent more, according to data from Inegi, Profeco, and self-service stores in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

Wheat flour increased 13.4 percent, to 20 pesos per kilo, while sugar rose 11.6 percent, to 27.50 pesos for an equal volume.

“We did not raise them in their entirety. The product generally became more expensive on average, others more, others less, by 30 percent. Now, we have not lowered the quality. We have raised what has been a 15-18 percent,” shared Martha Guadalupe Briseño Medina, founder of the Santa Teresita Pastry Shop, located in the neighborhood of the same name in Guadalajara.

“A year ago the bagels were sold at 450 and now at 520; the medium ones at 690 and are now at 720, and the large ones at 880, they remained at 990.”

He stressed that among products with a significant increase There are sugar and flour, but they also reported an increase in inputs such as gas, electricity and cardboard to package the product.

“Sometimes we have to

earn less and sacrifice ourselves too, but somehow we don’t want to

lower qualitythat is the pastry line,” added Briseño Medina.

Last year the bakery closed with the sale of approximately 2,400 bagels.

This year they expect to produce around 2,500 pieces, with the confidence that the tradition will not be lost so easily despite the price hike.