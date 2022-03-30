The 67-year-old was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities, Willis’ family said on Instagram. The actor rose to fame with action films such as Die Hard.

HHollywood star Bruce Willis (67) is ending his acting career for health reasons, according to his family. “As a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” the statement said, including Willis’ daughters Rumer and Scout and his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore via Instagram on Wednesday.

“As a result, and after careful consideration, Bruce is retiring from a career that has meant so much to him.” It is a “very challenging time” for the family, but they are approaching this time as a “strong family unit,” it said.

Born in 1955 in Idar-Oberstein in Rhineland-Palatinate, Willis was the son of a US soldier and his German wife. Among other things, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his achievements in the industry.

Willis was married to actress Demi Moore from 1987 to 2000 and they have daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. Willis has been married to model Emma Heming since 2009 and the couple have two daughters.