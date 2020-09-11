Because of the remedy provided by the famend immunologist Vera Kazmirchuk, who believes that gross interference with the immune system is unacceptable, the boy was helped. After a number of programs of immunoglobulin remedy, the kid performs glorious soccer

It began with a standard chilly, which Kolya suffered when he was two years outdated. After her mom seen that the kid, who walked and ran confidently, was very energetic, started to limp barely.

– In fact, I used to be scared, – recollects from Odessa Ekaterina, the boy’s mom… – I requested my son if it harm him. However he did not complain concerning the leg. However, we started to search for the reason for lameness: consultations of well-known Odessa medical doctors, assessments, examinations, X-rays, MRI. The medical doctors weren’t alarmed by something. However the little one continued to limp. The physician, who offers with related circumstances in kids, insisted that Kolya had an preliminary stage of rheumatoid arthritis, that it could quickly turn out to be noticeable within the assessments – and prescribed hormonal injections. Trusting the opinion of this physician, I agreed. Later, when the kid couldn’t stand on his toes and commenced to maneuver completely by crawling, we came upon that each the dosage of the drug and the frequency of injections had been incorrect. This remedy made a virtually wholesome little one disabled for some time.

– Did you handle to get Kolya out of this state?

– Not instantly. For nearly a 12 months we continued to search for medical doctors who would assist us. And on the similar time, they took rehabilitation programs: therapeutic massage, stretching. I used to be afraid that the leg muscle mass wouldn’t atrophy. The rehabilitation therapist was stunned: such a versatile little one can not have rheumatoid arthritis. In any case, the illness often fetters the joints, the physique turns into picket. It was this physician who suggested me to contact an immunologist, and particularly to Vera Evstafievna Kazmirchuk. We did simply that.

– Did the physician make the proper analysis?

– She discovered the reason for Colina’s sickness. First, she prescribed an immunogram, an evaluation for antibodies to a bunch of viruses, and solely then made conclusions, suggesting that the illness was triggered by herpes viruses. The hormonal injections hit the infant’s immune system and the physique was unable to deal with it. After the prescribed IVs with immunoglobulin, the restoration was speedy. The very first injection of the drug gave a end result: in just a few days Kolya was capable of stand on his toes. Then he once more discovered to stroll by the hand, and 6 months later he confidently walked on his personal. Now, at 4 years and 7 months, his son is rollerblading, taking part in within the soccer staff. The coach says that he is among the greatest gamers.

"It was scary to see how a baby who was already working effectively turns into fully helpless, with problem crawling to his favourite toy," says Ekaterina. Photograph from household album

– I’m glad that we had been capable of assist Kolya, however greater than as soon as I needed to take care of gross and inconsiderate intervention of medical doctors within the kid’s immune system, and in some circumstances irreversible adjustments happen in kids, – is speaking Head of the Institute of Immunology, Allergology and Rehabilitation Vera Kazmirchuk… – In some circumstances, we’re speaking about incorrectly prescription drugs, in others – about vaccination, which was contraindicated for a selected little one. About two and a half thousand sufferers go via our institute yearly. Nice expertise. The conclusion I can draw is that this: it’s needed that native medical doctors are accountable for the prescriptions they provide to kids. Certainly, typically the life of a kid depends upon it.

“Herpes viruses of two varieties have led to a weakening of the immune system”

Why did a virtually wholesome little one turn out to be so critically in poor health? Catherine was on the lookout for a solution to this query and couldn’t discover in any manner:

– I contemplate myself a considering mom, I am used to analyzing every part. Even now I don’t perceive why the rheumatologist prescribed hormonal injections, insisted on the analysis of rheumatoid arthritis, though virtually nothing indicated it, and strongly advisable remedy for this explicit illness with potent medicine (reminiscent of methotrexate). I didn’t conform to that anymore. In any case, rheumatic assessments had been regular.

– How does the immunologist Vera Kazmirchuk clarify what occurred?

– Based mostly on a blood take a look at, Vera Evstafievna suspected a viral an infection and helminthiasis within the little one. Certainly, he was discovered to have herpes viruses of the sixth and seventh varieties in energetic kind. The joints simply turned out to be goal organs for these viruses. Hormonal injections weakened the immune system, and the manifestations of the illness worsened. To revive the physique’s defenses, we underwent remedy for worms with the assistance of anthelmintic medicine, and in parallel we had droppers with immunoglobulin to deal with herpes viruses.

… Katya by no means watched the video filmed when her son stopped strolling. Though my sister (she has a baby six months older than Kolya) recorded a number of movies.

– I’ll ship you these movies, – says Ekaterina. – You will note how Kolya was earlier than his sickness and the way throughout it.

It’s troublesome to think about what the mother and father who watched these adjustments went via if I had tears in my eyes after I watched the frames despatched to me. Here’s a cheerful two-year-old boy taking part in along with his cousin, leaping up and laughing. And within the subsequent video, he’s already struggling to crawl to the toys, unnaturally throws his leg with a view to roll nearer. It’s comprehensible why Katya doesn’t revise these photographs.

– The primary steps that Kolya took after remedy with Vera Evstafievna grew to become happiness for us! – Ekaterina continues. – They had been nonetheless uncertain, as a result of their legs had been weak, however already impartial. My little son actually preferred to journey the escalator within the procuring heart. Holding my hand, he went up and down. I get goosebumps after I keep in mind the phrases of a rheumatologist who misdiagnosed: “Prepare for a wheelchair …” That physician didn’t give us any hope of restoration.

– Kolya rapidly remembered how one can stroll?

– Sure. And after every course of droppers with immuno-globulin, restoration went sooner and sooner. At first, the son was cautious – he walked slowly. And as quickly as he felt that his legs had been obeying him, he ran. And we gave the kid to soccer. That is the youthful group, however the coach says that the son can already be transferred to the older kids. He rides a scooter, curler skates. All summer season I went to a non-public kindergarten.

– Are you persevering with your remedy?

– That is not needed. However Vera Evstafievna continues to watch Kolya. She is our guardian angel.

“The principles of vaccination should be noticed – look at the kid earlier than vaccination”

Speaking about how she managed to treatment little Kolya, Vera Kazmirchuk doesn’t cover her pleasure and satisfaction. However a health care provider may inform a whole lot of such tales.

– Medical expertise is gained step by step, – says Vera Evstafievna. – If you seek the advice of 1000’s of sufferers, analyze their medical historical past, you get an understanding of how the physique works – what can weaken it, what can provide it energy. That is immunology. If the physique provides out misery alerts, the physician should hear them. In some circumstances, it’s even outwardly seen that the kid is unwell – by the colour of the pores and skin, rashes on the pores and skin, the situation of the hair, one can suspect helminthic invasion. A basic blood take a look at provides details about whether or not there may be an inflammatory course of, “viral” blood or “bacterial”. The immunogram signifies the broken hyperlinks of the immune system that have to be restored. Earlier than any intervention on the immune system – reminiscent of vaccination – the kid should be absolutely examined.

– Are you able to be counted among the many opponents of vaccination?

– In no case. I used to be growing the primary obligatory vaccination schedule. However earlier than you introduce the vaccine, it’s good to be sure that the kid’s physique will react to it accurately – it’s going to develop immunity to the illness. In any other case, what’s the level of vaccination? If the kid’s immune system isn’t working effectively, then it will be unable to develop antibodies, and the chance of uncomfortable side effects from the vaccine will enhance considerably. It’s due to this that the vaccination system is broken. This is an incident: a veterinarian, earlier than vaccinating a canine, will prescribe two programs of anthelmintic medicine, a blood take a look at, and the pediatrician doesn’t require a blood take a look at to be carried out on the kid. I wrote an in depth article on vaccination. It may be learn on the web site of our institute (iiar.kiev.ua, part “Science”).

Photograph by Igor EMELYANENKO, "FACTS"

– And if the kids had been examined?

– Then there could be fewer individuals who have to be handled for post-vaccination issues. And oldsters would not be afraid to vaccinate their kids. I wish to cite a latest instance: my mom introduced a seven-year-old boy for a session. He behaved aggressively, dashing across the workplace, repeating the identical phrase: “So – not so.” As my mom stated, the kid was born wholesome. Till 9 months, the lady refused to offer him vaccinations, however the pediatrician insisted, stated that the kid may die from measles or mumps. And my mom agreed to be vaccinated. The primary went effectively, and after the second, neurological signs appeared. They step by step intensified – the kid misplaced contact with the world, he was identified with autism.

The boy got here to our institute 5 years after vaccination. The remedy we provide helps him solely partially. Though, based on the mom, the kid grew to become calmer, behaves extra adequately. I feel the fallacious response to the vaccine was triggered by a herpes an infection (its excessive titers had been discovered). The viral load on the physique is usually the reason for these issues. In consequence, the anti-vaccination military is rising.

– However the little one receives the primary vaccinations within the hospital – BCG, hepatitis B vaccine …

– BCG – an attenuated dwell anti-tuberculosis vaccine. It has been obligatory a very long time in the past. And nobody ponders why the variety of sufferers with L-form of tuberculosis that doesn’t reply to remedy is so nice within the post-Soviet nations. And the factor is that in kids with regular immunity, antibodies to Koch’s bacillus will seem, however we really infect weak infants. The an infection smolders for a few years with out manifesting itself. It might be right, having such data, to rethink approaches to new child vaccination.

– However not all kids have issues after vaccination …

– Positive. And but they’re. I feel it is resulting from the truth that vaccination guidelines are sometimes not adopted. I needed to head the fee of the Ministry of Well being of Ukraine, which checked compliance with these guidelines in a number of areas of the nation. I do not forget that the pinnacle of certainly one of them reported: they are saying, 21 thousand kids have been vaccinated, and never a single little one has any reactions or issues from vaccination. Specific rigging!

All of a sudden we come to one of many faculties and discover out that the opposite day the entire class was vaccinated (CPC), and now 4 out of 20 kids didn’t come to lessons. Why? They had been hospitalized with pains in joints, muscle mass, fever. It turned out that earlier than the vaccination, nobody requested the kids once they had ARVI, didn’t measure the temperature, didn’t search for a crimson throat, didn’t ask the women if they’d menstruation. However these are usually not simply suggestions. These are the obligatory necessities. They’re even prescribed by the vaccine producers.

My report irritated the then Minister of Well being. All executives love “calm” statistics. And though ministers change in a short time in our nation, sadly, none of them get the possibility to signal an order on the obligatory observance of the foundations for vaccination of kids. And nobody cares that some girls and boys typically have critical issues from the vaccine. I repeat as soon as once more: immunity doesn’t tolerate impolite interference and can provide an unpredictable response.

We add that Vera Evstafievna has repeatedly participated within the direct traces of “FACTS”, answering questions from readers. Our newspaper additionally revealed a sequence of supplies about how, due to the remedy regimens developed by Vera Kazmirchuk, one of many editorial companions, writer Oleg Svirko, managed to defeat most cancers.

