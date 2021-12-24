the government of Italy decided on Thursday (23) to resume the obligation to use protective masks in open spaces and close nightclubs to fight a new wave of contagion by the coronavirus, driven by the omicron variant.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi would have waited until the last moment to make a decision, but on Thursday he summoned scientific advisers to discuss measures against the pandemic. Afterwards, it gathered the Council of Ministers to approve them. The result was the so-called “Festivity Decree”, a series of restrictions and provisions in an attempt to interrupt the circulation of the coronavirus.

“We are facing a variant that doubles the number of infected individuals and with a markedly greater contagion than what we have learned,” warned scientist Franco Locatelli at a press conference, along with Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza.

One of the decree’s definitions is the imposition of outdoor use of face masks throughout the country, regardless of the risk category in each region. In environments such as cinemas, theaters, sporting events and means of transport, care will be reinforced with the requirement to use PFF2 type equipment. Large New Year celebrations are prohibited to avoid crowds until January 31st. Discos, dance halls and similar places will remain closed during the period.

Another novelty is the reduction in the validity period of the health certificate proving vaccination. As of February 1, 2022, it will have a term of six months and no more nine. In parallel, booster doses must be anticipated. The perspective of the Italian government is to apply within four months after completion of the vaccination schedule against the current five-month interval.

The government decree also extends until January 31 the reinforced obligation in the health certificate, guaranteeing only those who are vaccinated or cured to enter bars and restaurants. This type of pass will also be a requirement for entry to museums, theme parks, recreation centers, game rooms and bingo halls.

In addition, it will be prohibited to eat or drink in closed leisure areas such as cinemas, theaters or sporting events, a measure designed to avoid the re-closure of places, which are heavily impacted by the health emergency.

What was not defined, although it was considered, was the mandatory vaccination of all public administration personnel, as already happens with other categories, such as doctors, professors, employees with administrative positions in educational institutions and police and military personnel.