The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases dismissed the lawsuit for annulment of the car purchase contract and refunding the amount of 60,000 dirhams paid by a girl to the seller, after which she discovered hidden defects in the car and that she was deceived and deceived. The court indicated that the plaintiff’s statements were sent without evidence.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, at the end of which she demanded that he oblige him to pay her an amount of 60 thousand dirhams, the value of a vehicle, an amount of 5 thousand and 100 dirhams, the value of renting another vehicle, and compensation of 10 thousand dirhams, while obliging him to pay fees and expenses, noting that the defendant sold her a car. For the amount of 60,000 dirhams, but she discovered after transferring the ownership to her that the vehicle did not have the means of security and safety, “airbags” and other malfunctions, in addition to an old traffic accident, and that the defendant had hidden these defects, and that the plaintiff was subjected to a fraud by him, and supported her claim Photocopies of the vehicle ownership, a legally translated vehicle inspection certificate, bank transfer receipts for depositing translated sums of money, and translated conversations between the parties to the dispute via the social networking program WhatsApp.

For its part, the court clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the request to oblige the defendant to pay the amount of 60 thousand dirhams, in fact, is a request to terminate the oral contract between the parties to the litigation and restore the situation to what it was before the contract, noting that according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, deception It is when one of the contracting parties deceives the other contracting party by fraudulent means, whether verbal or actual, that leads him to accept what he would not be satisfied with in others. Deliberate silence about a fact or circumstance is considered deception if it is proven that the one who was deceived would not have entered into the contract if he had known about that fact or circumstance, and indicates that The fraud that corrupts the consent must be the result of fraudulent procedures or means that would deceive the contracting party so that his will is distorted and does not make him able to properly judge matters, and that mere lying is not sufficient for fraud unless it is clearly proven that the deceived person could not find out the truth despite this. If he can lie, then fraud is not available, and it must be proven that the contract was concluded with obscene unfairness so that those who were deceived by it can request its annulment.

The court indicated that the plaintiff had based her claim in the case on the fact that she had bought a 2019 model car from the defendant for an amount of 60,000 dirhams, and based that on the ongoing conversations between the parties to the litigation through the social networking program, WhatsApp, and the bank transfer receipt, but that was proven to the court through an examination certificate. The vehicle The vehicle passed the examination (a statement of success) other than what the plaintiff claimed, in addition to that the plaintiff was then able to examine the vehicle in specialized centers to indicate whether or not it had previous accidents and the availability of safety means and other mechanical malfunctions, and thus the burden of proof falls on the plaintiff. Its responsibility is to prove that fraud has occurred on the part of the defendant, and accordingly, the plaintiff’s statements were sent without evidence, and the court ruled to dismiss the case as it is and obligated the plaintiff to pay fees and expenses.