Felicia (12) ended up in a depression three years ago due to the corona pandemic. She also had anxiety symptoms and a burnout, which meant she was temporarily unable to go to school. According to mother Annemiek van Raalten, her daughter received anything but the right help and it took months to find a nice place. She now advocates for appropriate education. “Now I see her shining again. Every child deserves that.”

