Due to heavy rains in Mumbai late Tuesday, waterlogging occurred at various places. The drivers were stranded for several hours due to heavy water filling in the roads. Police, with the help of local people, evacuated the stranded drivers to the safe place. At the same time, due to heavy rain, water was flooded at Sion railway station in Mumbai. The passengers remained hidden under the tin shed till late at night. On the other hand, due to the water filling in the tracks, the passengers had to wait for the train for a long time.According to the Meteorological Departmemt, Mumbai may receive heavy rains on Wednesday as well. According to the meteorological forecast, the sky will be cloudy in Mumbai on Wednesday and there is also a possibility of heavy rain. On the other hand, due to heavy rains on Tuesday night, people have got busy life. It has become difficult for people to get out of the houses due to the rain water filling the streets.

Chances of rain in Delhi too

According to the information of the Meteorological Department, the capital of the country is likely to be partly cloudy and light rain on Wednesday. The city has not received any rain for the last 13 days. The Meteorological Department’s Safdarjung Center last recorded rainfall on 8 September. Delhi has received only 3 days of rain in this month. Due to no rain, people have been facing humid heat.

80 percent rain fall

According to the meteorological department data, Delhi has received 80 percent less rainfall so far in September. According to the Safdarjung Center, 20.9 mm of rain has been recorded so far this month, instead of the usual 102 mm rain. Delhi received 237 mm of rainfall in August, which is the highest rainfall in this month in the last seven years. Please tell that in different parts of the country these days where there is heavy rain. At the same time, people are experiencing humid heat due to no rain in Delhi-NCR.