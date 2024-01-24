Gerard Piqué It is one of the fashionable names in Spain for his controversies after leaving professional football. The creator of the Kings League is persecuted by the tabloids in Barcelona after his separation with Shakira and his relationship with the young woman Clara Chía Marti.

However, a leak has been made recently, Pique and the parents of Clara Chia They would not have a good relationship and the 24-year-old's family made it clear to him that they do not want him around.

The tense relationship between the woman's parents and the former soccer player has represented a new challenge in their relationship and has thrown overboard the plans that, apparently, they had prepared for 2024, highlight the pink media of Spain.

According to the paparazzi Jordi Martin, Clara's parents don't love Piqué and they disapprove of the relationship between the two, mainly because of all the scandal that has arisen from the alleged infidelity to Shakira and for the 12 years difference between the 24-year-old girl.

Gerard Piqué and his girlfriend Clara Chía.

According to The National Catalonia, The families are not making things easy for the two lovers and the young woman's parents 'can't stand' the arrogance of the Pique. “It has unleashed an unprecedented shock in the family,” she explained.

Furthermore, they say that the age difference is a serious problem: “They argue that the 12-year difference could be a conflict in the future.”

Faced with this difficult situation and understanding that he will not have the blessing of his parents Clara Chía, Gerard Piqué He had supposedly decided to cancel his wedding with the young woman for 2024, they explained in Catalonia.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chia

Furthermore, the poor relationship between the parents of Clara Chía with Piqué would make the couple give up having children. The family would not tolerate their daughter becoming pregnant by the former Barcelona footballer, who already has two children with Shakira: Sasha and Milan.

Starting from this, Clara Chia He would have a tense relationship with his parents and would have made the decision not to share time with them while his partner is away.

The trigger would have been a decision by the family of Clara Chia. As revealed by the paparazzi Jordi Martin in TV Notes, There is a lot of tension in the bond. When asked about the reasons, he did not specify, but stated that the parents of the 24-year-old girl “do not want him.” From the first moment, they made it clear to the Spaniard and according to what the journalist detailed, Piqué cannot even enter the family home.

Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía. Photo: Europa Press video screenshots

“The family of Clara Chía does not want Piqué, The parents don't want it. “He cannot set foot in the house of the young woman's parents,” said the controversial photojournalist.

This situation is not new, since they began dating, the relationship between the businessman and the young woman was in question, based on all the details about the love bond they met, the age difference and the alleged infidelity to Shakira.

The Spanish press closely followed all the details and events of the couple. Although both now appear publicly without problems, behind closed doors the treatment of the Catalan and his girlfriend's family would not be the best.

Photo: Instagram Piqué, Screenshot YouTube

Own Martin He said that the parents made it very clear to Piqué that they do not agree with the relationship: “We don't love you,” were the couple's words upon the arrival of their son-in-law at home.

Angry about this situation and the tension that exists between her parents and her boyfriend, the 24-year-old girl spends her nights away from the family home. While Piqué travels to Miami to visit Milan and Sasha, her children with Shakira, she avoids staying at home and moves to a friend's house, the paparazzi explained.

