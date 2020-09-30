Highlights: In view of the peasant movement in Punjab, Railways has partially canceled many trains.

In view of the peasant movement in Punjab, the railways have partially canceled many trains, and some trains altogether. The completely canceled trains are New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Special and Jammu Tawi-New Delhi Rajdhani Special trains, which were canceled on 1 October. These trains will be canceled from their original station.

Apart from this, railways have partially canceled many trains between Ambala and Amritsar. In view of the agitation being done by the farmers on the railway tracks, the route of some trains has been changed in addition to the partial cancellation of some trains.

The route of Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Express and Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Express Special Train has also been changed. The Guwahati-Amritsar Express and Amritsar-Guwahati Express have also been canceled for some time. See partially and completely canceled trains as well as a complete list of changed trains.