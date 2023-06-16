This Thursday, June 15, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) revealed that More than a thousand Hino brand trucks have faults and must be reviewed.

These are 1,526 units of the 1018 EURO V model, 500 series from the years 2009, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The risk that these units run is in updating the engine control software for the polluting emissions system, since it is essential as part of the self-protection mode of the unit and to avoid damage to the emissions system.

The consequence of this, reported Profeco and the company, is that “the mil light illuminates on the instrument panel, causing a restriction in the loss of engine power as a precautionary measure.”

To fix this, vehicles will have their engine management software re-registered, at no cost to consumers.

The company, for its part, will contact the people who have purchased these units to inform them that they can have them checked and, if necessary, the motor will be replaced.

Fortunately, so far they have not received reports of any incident related to this failure.