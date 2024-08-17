Home policy

From: Laura May

Putin is bringing order to his own ranks. Russian generals may fear criminal proceedings because they did not stop the Kursk offensive in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – On August 6, the Ukrainian army unexpectedly launched a Offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk For the first time since World War II, enemy soldiers are marching onto Russian soil. According to information from Kiev, Ukrainian forces have so far taken over 82 towns and 1150 square kilometers of the region. But how surprising was the invasion in Ukraine War really?

According to a report, Russian generals are being targeted The Moscow Times Criminal proceedings have been prepared for failing to defend the Kursk region. The Russian online media Verstka reports, citing government and parliamentary sources, that arrests of high-ranking security officials who failed to defend the Kursk region continue.

Vladimir Putin (archive photo) in front of members of the Russian military. © ZUMA Press Wire/Imago

Russian Chief of General Staff Gerasimov must fear criminal proceedings after Kursk offensive

The Invasion of Ukrainian forces into Russian territory could lead to criminal proceedings against representatives of the military and security agencies. Criminal prosecution could also affect civilian officials who allowed this situation to happen, the informants said. For example, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who has headed the Russian group in Ukraine since January 2023, has been in contact with President Vladimir Putin already fallen into disgrace.

Loud Bloomberg Gerasimov knew about Kiev’s plans but did not inform Putin. The incident could have a negative impact on Gerasimov’s career, a source previously warned the Moscow TimesGerasimov, chief of the General Staff for 14 years, did not attend a meeting at the Russian Defense Ministry on August 15, at which a plan for additional measures to defend Kursk was presented to department head Andrei Belousov.

After Kursk offensive: Russian generals fear loss of office in Ukraine war

The possible trials of Russian generals for their failures in the Kursk offensive could be a continuation of the “purge” of the Russian Defense Ministry that began after the Dismissal of Sergei Shoigu began. The unprecedented campaign to arrest generals and senior Defense Ministry officials is taking place with the approval of the Kremlin, government sources said The Moscow Times The criminal proceedings are motivated by a desire to blame the army for failures in Ukraine and to gain control over the military department’s huge budgets.

Since the beginning of May, at least five generals have been detained in the Defense Ministry, each accused of corruption. Among them are the head of the Main Personnel Directorate, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov; the deputy head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development, Major General Vladimir Shesterov; the former commander of the 58th Army, Major General Ivan Popov; the head of the Main Communications Department (CIS) of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin; and the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov. In April, Timur Ivanov, Shoigu’s top deputy, was detained and arrested in connection with a multi-billion-dollar bribery case. (lm/afp)