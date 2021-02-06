More properties for sale, by offer and by accumulation: in the north of the GBA, there are 70% more houses on the market than a year ago. On the one hand, it increased the rate at which houses go on the market. On the other hand, many that already had a “Sell” sign have not yet completed an operation: purchase rates fell by half, according to industry sources.

The reasons for this rising offer are varied and respond to sometimes opposite situations: moving abroad in search of security or better job opportunities, need for cash in crisis, even a factory or SME that requires cash injection.

In the fall in demandInstead, purely negative factors play a role: the recession exacerbated by the pandemic, the lack of investor confidence, the scarcity of mortgage loans.

“There is no drain. On the one hand, the supply of properties increased by 70% in relation to a year ago, in all locations and segments. On the other hand, this flow does not find a discharge: much less is sold than what is on the market. So, the properties accumulate and that is why more and more posters are seen ”, observes José Rozados, from the consultancy Reporte Inmobiliario.

At the San Isidro branch of the LJRamos real estate agency, they attest to how appraisals have increased in recent months. “The trend is noticeable everywhere, although more in places like La Horqueta or Las Lomas”Observes Harry Marples, director of that branch. And he adds: “The reasons are diverse, but selling to leave the country is one of them. On the other hand, the more traditional areas have people who live in the houses for many years and, when they die, their properties go up for sale ”.

The commercial center of La Horqueta, one of the areas with many houses for sale. Stock Photo

In that branch, the phenomenon affects the departments less and more “the houses of high values, from 400,000 dollars, but especially those that are between 700,000 and 900,000 “, emphasizes Marples.

In TigerWhat most came to the market were lots with accessible values ​​with medium or low expenses. That offer increased 30% from August of last year. “They take advantage of the low cost of construction and that a house can be finished at a reasonable value,” explains Mariano Canedo, broker at Century 21 Canedo.

Rozados believes that this increase in supply responds to the fact that “today there are new motivations to put a property up for sale, which appear in contexts of recession: the need to sell a property to address another situation due to lack of income or debt, or the decision to leave the country, especially in the last year ”.

This search for new horizons is favored by another factor: “With the pandemic, many discovered that they can continue with their work commitments from anywhere in the world”, Highlights Marta Oriozabala, CEO and founder of Real Capital Desarrollos y Servicios Inmobiliarios, with a wide presence in Olivos and Vicente López.

Properties for sale and for rent in the heart of the Bajo San Isidro bar area. Photo Juano Tesone

For Julieta Antonini Modet, head of Antonini Modet Real Estate Business, this movement occurs “especially in younger families, who seek to gamble in other places that give them greater security and prosperity.”

Antonini sees him in his offices in Pilar: “There are greater supply and demand in house-type properties, mainly in closed neighborhoods. There is also a supply of houses under construction that, because they are small, are finished quickly. This type of property is the one that is moving the most ”. However, he also notes that “there are interested in the largest and most sophisticated properties”, but that demand “is more limited and demanding.”

Claudio Vodanovich, secretary general of the Argentine Real Estate Chamber (CIA), observes these reasons and contributes another: “The transfer from urban areas of the Northern Zone to others more remote.” A thesis that Antonini supports: “With the confinement due to the pandemic, entire families began to consider make your life in more quiet and open spaces”.

Another of the reasons mentioned, the need for liquidity, is observed above all in “owners who they had their real estate as income and with the change in the rental law, they see that their investments are going to loss due to the depreciation of the capital in dollars and the decrease in their profitability. For this reason, they aim to protect their capital and want to sell ”, Oriozabala says.

There are families who sell to move to more open spaces.

However, this increase in supply does not go hand in hand with a demand, which today is ironed out, without funds. “One thing is the sale and another, the concretion: the operations fell to half of what was registered a year ago”, remarks Vodanovich.

“Since May 2018 there has been a general retraction of demand due to devaluations, which have now deepened,” Rozados analyzes. At the same time, the existence of mortgage credit for the purchase was reduced to a minimum at this time ”.

“We have been in an increasingly depressed market for more than two and a half years in terms of the number of transactions completed and at the same time with a record of properties for sale,” laments Fernando Pozzi, managing partner at Pozzi Inmobiliaria, of General Pacheco. And he adds: “Lately there have been many appraisal requests from poorly advised owners, frustrated by false expectations regarding the suggested price, who have not yet managed to sell. In this context, it is key be very realistic with the owners ”.

