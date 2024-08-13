The Mayor of Casablanca, Nabila Rmili, had warned of the “water dilemma that the economic capital will experience within a month from now.”

Al-Rumaili explained, according to local media, the problem of drought in the city of one million people, especially with the emptiness of the dam that supplies the city with its water needs.

It announced a reduction in water flow by about 10 percent to avoid cutting off water to the southern side of the city.

The water reserves of the dams supplying Casablanca with water have declined sharply, such as the Al Massira Dam, whose capacity reached 1.77 percent, representing a volume of 47.2 million cubic meters of water during the month of May, according to data from the General Directorate of Water Engineering.



Proactive measures

The local authorities have resorted to adopting a number of measures to manage water consumption and ensure its access to the residents of Casablanca, including:

Public baths are closed 3 days a week.

Banning car wash activities for 3 days each week.

Prohibiting the irrigation of green areas and playgrounds with potable water or well water.

Stop washing streets, squares, alleys and other public spaces with water.

Confronting the illegal extraction of water from wells, water springs and water networks.

Real crisis

Ahmed Brija, Vice President of the Casablanca Prefecture Council, believes that 6 consecutive years of drought have greatly affected the water table and created a real water crisis in Casablanca.

He added in a statement to Sky News Arabia that one of the most prominent manifestations of the water crisis in southern Casablanca, for example, is the drying up of the Sidi Maachou Dam, which used to supply the region with its water needs.

The local official explains that among the measures and procedures that aim to contain this crisis is reviving some of the city’s water springs, treating wastewater, and using it to irrigate green areas, a process that used to consume significant amounts of water.

Brija stresses that facing this worrying challenge and achieving good water management requires the involvement of everyone, including residents and civil society.

The importance of major projects

To avoid the water crisis, Morocco has launched a number of huge projects, including a seawater desalination project in Casablanca, which aims to fill 300 million cubic meters.

Climate and sustainable development expert Mohamed Benabou says the upcoming desalination plant in Casablanca is among the largest in Africa, will run on clean energy and will help cover demand in the Greater Casablanca region and surrounding areas.

Benabou added in a statement to Sky News Arabia that the project is expected to see the light in 2026, as he is counting on it to meet the water needs of the population, as well as the industrial and agricultural sectors.

The climate expert also points out the importance of the project to link water basins to provide Casablanca residents with potable water. This project will supply areas experiencing a water deficit from other areas experiencing a surplus.

On the other hand, Benabou stresses the importance of controlling water flow in order to rationalize its consumption and preserve reserves.

Measures such as closing bathrooms and car washes for certain periods of the week have not been proven effective or are considered the main cause of excessive water consumption.