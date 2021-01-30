D.The North Rhine-Westphalian Ministry of Health has surprisingly limited the number of vaccination doses that should be available for certain hospital staff from Monday, according to information from hospital authorities. The Westfalen-Blatt reported on Saturday.

The background is supposed to be delivery difficulties. A ministry decree says that no hospital can vaccinate more than 50 percent of its employees in the coming week. Should the hospitals have ordered doses for more employees, the number of vaccine doses was reduced to 50 percent of the total number of employees. This amount was then reduced again by the number of those who had already received their first vaccination some time ago.

The five district governments in North Rhine-Westphalia are said to have informed the hospitals of the approved quantities. A hospital manager told the Westfalen-Blatt: “We don’t even get half of the cans we ordered.”

“According to which criteria should we proceed?”

Due to insufficient delivery quantities from the manufacturer Biontech, North Rhine-Westphalia stopped vaccination in hospitals and retirement homes on January 20 and postponed the start of vaccination in the vaccination centers by one week to February 8. From February 1st onwards, vaccinations should be given in hospitals and old people’s homes. This should originally be finished by February 8th.

The hospitals wanted to be the first to care for employees in prioritization group I, for example employees in corona wards, intensive care units, in the central emergency room, oncology, the delivery room and in other departments.

The managing director went on to say: “We were only allowed to order vaccination doses for employees who had signed the information sheet, had given their consent to the vaccination, and for whom a vaccination date and time had already been set.” Now his house is faced with the task, doctors, To remove caregivers and other employees from the vaccination list. “What criteria should we use?” The decree from Düsseldorf will cause “extremely much displeasure” among the workforce, the managing director predicted on Saturday. “Most of them do not yet know that their vaccination appointment in the coming week is now on the brink for the second time.”

According to the letter from Düsseldorf, the Ministry expects vaccine deliveries to hospitals from February 1st to 7th, but not on Wednesday.