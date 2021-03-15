It should actually be elections during the corona pandemic. But the ARD throws the concept hours before the start of the broadcast. A new topic should be discussed with other guests

Cologne – “Elections in times of Corona: Who do the citizens trust?”. This is how the ARD titled the topic for today’s edition of the political talk “Hard but fair”. Invited were the politicians Kevin Kühnert, Cem Özdemir, Paul Ziemiak and the journalists Robin Alexander and Bettina Gaus. The 180 degree turn came just a few hours before the broadcast. A new topic and other guests were needed. A decision by the Federal Ministry of Health prompted ARD to take the step.

AstraZeneca vaccinations stopped in Germany – Frank Plasberg discusses with his guests

On Monday afternoon, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn stopped vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine. A “precautionary measure” to check health complications, it said from the ministry. The WDR responded to the report by exchanging the topic and the invited guests.

On the “current occasion”, moderator Frank Plasberg is now discussing with Dr. Andreas Gassen, CEO of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, journalist Ranga Yogeshwar and health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD) on the AstraZeneca stop, wrote the WDR in a tweet. Just world-Journalist Robin Alexander remains in the newly mixed round.

Karl Lauterbach shows his incomprehension about the step taken by the Ministry of Health

Lauterbach had already opposite in the afternoon Merkur.de announced his incomprehension for the move of the federal government. “I wouldn’t have done that. A check with ongoing vaccinations would have been better in view of the rarity of the cases that occur. Given that the incidence of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people is the same, I would have let the vaccination run, ”he said. The SPD politician fears a “considerable loss of confidence”. He warned that if AstraZeneca’s vaccine is not used, the vaccination strategy will collapse.

The Federal Ministry of Health is following the recommendation of the Paul Ehrlich Institute with the vaccination ban, explained Minister Jens Spahn in a press conference. “We are all very aware of the importance of this decision,” emphasized Spahn. In the politics talk tonight, the guests will extensively discuss the move by the Ministry of Health. It remains to be seen whether they will agree with Jens Spahn’s view. Karl Lauterbach made his point of view clear before the broadcast began. (jjf)