The United States has banned former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela and his family from entering the country due to their involvement in “important” acts of corruption, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

Varela, president between 2014 and 2019, is accused by the Panamanian Justice for money laundering in the Odebrecht case, in which former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014) is also implicated.

The decision, Blinken said in a statement, “reaffirms the US commitment to combat endemic corruption in Panama.” “We hope that today’s action will galvanize officials and authorities in Panama to address entrenched corruption and empower all those who uphold the rule of law.“, stressed the chancellor.

Next August, the trial against Varela and Martinelli will begin in Panama, together with 34 other people, accused of money laundering in the corruption scheme of the Brazilian construction company in the country.

In January this year, the United States also barred the entry of Marinelli and his sons, Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique, who also face charges in the Odebrecht case.

(Also: Chilling: The killer who went to his victim’s funeral and comforted the grieving mother.)

The former presidents of Panama Ricardo Martinelli (left) and Juan Carlos Varela (right).

According to the Panamanian prosecutor’s office, the construction company, which was the main state contractor for years, paid bribes “right and left” to officials and politicians in the Central American country. The investigation into this case in Panama was opened in 2015, was archived, reopened in 2017 – after the company confessed in the US that it had paid millions in bribes in a dozen countries – and ended in October 2018.

In July 2017, Odebrecht signed an agreement with the Panamanian Prosecutor’s Office to pay a fine of 220 million dollars (about 195 million euros) to the State in 12 years, which is not being complied with.

(Don’t stop reading: Eduardo Verastegui, producer of ‘Sound of Freedom’, receives a death threat).

Today I announced the designation of former Panamanian President Juan Carlos Varela Rodriguez for his involvement in significant corruption. The United States stands #UnitedAgainstCorruption with all Panamanians in support of democracy and the rule of law. —Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 13, 2023

Varela declares himself honest and transparent

Former President Varela He affirmed on Thursday that he was an “honest” president and managed with “transparency more than 20,000 million dollars” under construction, thus rejecting the US decision.

“As president of the Republic of Panama, I transparently managed more than 20,000 million dollars in works that today serve the Panamanian people. I was an honest president of a dignified and sovereign country,” Varela said in a message on Twitter.

“I will do everything I have to do to defend my honor and that of my family,” added the former president, who addressed his message to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who announced Varela’s designation as “ineligible” to enter the US.

Blinken justified the measure because, as he explained, during his term as president and vice president, Varela “accepted bribes in exchange for improperly awarding government contracts.”

As President of the Republic of Panama, I transparently managed more than $20,000 million in works that today serve the Panamanian people. I was an honest president of a dignified and sovereign country, I will do everything I have to do to defend my honor and that of my family.@SecBlinken – Juan Carlos Varela (@JC_Varela) July 14, 2023

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO

-Russia: deputies approve law that prohibits sex change surgeries

-EE. For the first time, the US approves the sale of the contraceptive pill without a medical order

-EE. The US confirms suspension of monitoring of illicit crops in Colombia