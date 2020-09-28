For the last 6 months, the whole world is troubled by the corona epidemic. It has had a bad effect on the economy amid the economic downturn. The situation is that many companies have been closed today. Work is still stalled in the big companies of the country and abroad. It has had the worst impact on the auto industry. This year, due to lack of demand, many companies have stopped their production. Many manufacturing and sales operations have stopped in India. In this series, now American company Harley-Davidson has also stopped manufacturing in India. The company says that this is being done under the restructuring process. Which is named ‘The Rewire’. The company says that in view of the declining demand in India, the company has now made a strategy to focus more on the US.

Demand was steadily decreasing in India



The demand for Harley bikes is continuously decreasing in the Indian market. Talking about the company’s figures, sales of Harley bikes declined by 22 percent in the year 2019. Only 2,676 units were sold this year. At the same time, in the first financial year, 3,413 units were sold.

Danger on job of many people



In fact, due to the Corona epidemic, the demand for Harley-Davidson has decreased significantly. Due to which the company has decided to close its assembly unit built in Bawal of Haryan. With this decision of the company, about 100 employees working in this unit will also be laid off. Going to a job at such a time will create problems for these people. At the same time, the company could not perform anything special last financial year. Harley-Davidson sold a total of 2,500 units in India and underperformed in the international market as well.

These companies left the Indian market



In the last 3-4 years, many automobile companies have left the Indian market. It includes Ssangyong, MAN and UM Motorcycles from General Motors, Fiat, Scania, South Korea. Now Harley-Davidson has also joined this list.