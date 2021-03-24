The corona lockdown in Hesse will be extended until April 18. This is announced by Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) after the meeting of the Corona cabinet. The new resolutions at a glance.

Fulda / Wiesbaden – Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) has extended the corona* -Lockdown defended with tightening at Easter as a necessary step to fight the virus. He knows that the people in Hesse* are exhausted by the ongoing Corona measures and are now disappointed, said the head of government in Wiesbaden on Tuesday. He explained the measures that are to apply in Hesse from March 29th*.

Opening steps are currently not possible due to the increasing corona numbers, explained Bouffier. “We now have to continue vaccinating as soon as possible, and we want to expand our test strategy and thus create the basis for later openings.” The contact rule already in force in Hesse that two households of up to five people over 14 years may come together remains in place. *fuldaerzeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.