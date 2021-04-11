Fourteen Aerolineas Argentinas flights that were to depart this Sunday from the Metropolitan Airport Jorge Newbery will take off from the Ezeiza international airport, because part of the maintenance personnel of the air station of the city of Buenos Aires is sick with coronavirus, reported the president of the company, Pablo Ceriani.

“The situation of increased infections throughout the country also affects Aerolineas personnel and forces us to modify our operation. On this occasion, we had to transfer flights from Aeroparque to Ezeiza due to contagions in our technical team,” he wrote on the social network Twitter

And he added: “We are making a very great effort to sustain operations and meet passengers. we ask you to check your flight updates in your emails. “

Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, some of our flights with scheduled departures from Aeroparque will depart from Ezeiza. Passengers on these flights will receive an email with the corresponding change. We request to check your emails. pic.twitter.com/f5l7x0FLfQ – Aerolineas Argentinas (@Aerolineas_AR) April 10, 2021

In dialogue with TelamAerolineas sources specified that these are 14 services provided by the Embraer 190 aircraft, whose maintenance personnel it is isolated Due to the detection of positive cases of Covid 19, which forced the company to transfer all the flights operated by these aircraft to Ezeiza, while the services operated by Boeing aircraft will not be modified.

The company reported that all passengers who had their tickets for Sunday have received or are receiving in their emails the warning of the change of departure airport, so that they can anticipate the trip to Ezeiza.

According to what the sources explained, each 8-hour shift has 20 maintenance people who work with the Embraer aircraft, and each shift is divided into two bubbles of 10 technicians each, this is already without counting those who have pre-existing diseases or are older than 60 years.

What happened this time is that one bubble got sick on the late shift and now the same thing happened with the other, so there were no personnel available to perform maintenance on the aircraft.

The flights had to leave from Aeroparque between 2:00 and 9:00 p.m. to destinations such as Rosario, Neuquén, Bahía Blanca, Iguazú, Mar del Plata, Córdoba, Jujuy, Esquel, Posadas and Santiago del Estero, which will now do so from Ezeiza at the same times. .