The health ministers of the 27 governments of the European Union agreed this Wednesday, in a videoconference called urgently, that they will stop administering the vaccine from AstraZeneca against the coronavirus to minors of a certain age, which the majority set between 55 and 60 years.

The ministers met hours after the European Medicines Agency confirmed that there is a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine (which has already been administered to tens of millions of Europeans) and several dozen cases of blood clots, some fatal.

The European Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, from Cyprus, had set the tone by calling on governments to stop each going on their own: “It is essential that we follow a coordinated approach. We must speak once in the entire European Union to improve public confidence ”about vaccination.

The commissioner also told the ministers that “the experience with AstraZeneca shows that our drug-surveillance system works.”

The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company, which still does not fulfill the contract it signed with the European Commission because delivered less than half of the agreed doses so far, said in a statement that analyzes by European and British regulators show that the benefits of its product “far outweigh” the risks.

From discrepancy to consensus

During the last weeks, European governments fed that discordance.

Some announced that they saw no problems with the AstraZeneca vaccine and that they administered it without an age limit. Others that only those under 55 years old, others that only those over 55 years old. Or 65 years old. A chaos that, everyone feared, could generate distrust in the citizens.

In recent days, the implicit agreement that was confirmed on Wednesday night was closed.

The European governments, one by one, announced that they will only use the AstraZeneca vaccine for those over a certain age, normally between 55 years (case of Belgium, France or Germany) or 60 years (case of Spain or Italy). Right after the meeting, these announcements were falling one after another.

Marco Cavaleri, head of the European Agency’s vaccination strategy, announced on Tuesday in an interview with the Italian newspaper Il Messagero that “there is clearly an association with the vaccine. However, we still don’t know what causes this reaction. These platelet-deficient cerebral thromboses appear to be the main event to investigate. In short: in the next few hours we will say that there is a connection but we still have to understand how it happens ”.

The European Commission asks that these measures be coordinated and recognizes that vaccination strategies “are always a national decision”, that its role was limited to making joint purchases and now to distribute, in proportion to the population of each country, what the pharmaceutical companies are delivering.

The head of the Safety Committee of the European Medicines Agency already said on Wednesday afternoon that “national authorities can decide how they want to vaccinate and with what type of vaccine.”

Community sources tried cool the fears. One in 250,000 people vaccinated with AstraZeneca has experienced side effects in the form of clots, most of them non-fatal. Some female birth control drugs cause these effects in 1 in 1,000 women.

