from Cristina Marrone

The study of 47,000 volunteers in 68 countries shows difficulties falling asleep on hot nights. To suffer more women and older people and things are getting worse

Among the many human health consequences of climate change will be sleep loss. Sleeping less during the summer months is already a reality that everyone can experience, but now a global study published in the journal One Earth put pen to paper that the problem will get significantly worse if humanity fails to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

The consequences of global warming on night rest people all over the world are likely to lose from 50 to 58 hours of sleep per year by 2099 because of global warming, the new study revealed. Researchers used wristbands with internal accelerometers to measure sleep duration and sleep times in more than 47,000 adults in 68 countries between 2015 and 2017, for an average of six months (previously searches were limited to a few countries, for mostly based on self-reports). In this case, researchers from the University of Copenhagen led by Kelton Minor they matched the sleep data collected on the wristbands with local weather data and found that during unusually warm nights, people fall asleep laterthey wake up earlier and overall sleep less (with all the already known consequences that lack of sleep can lead to, such as increased cardiovascular risks or consequences on cognitive decline). To date, people lose an average of 44 hours of sleep per year due to the heat but if things do not change and carbon dioxide emissions are not reduced, researchers estimate that by 2099 the hours of sleep lost per year will be 58 on average. If something is done to reduce global warming, the figure will drop to 50 hours. This is the first planetary-scale evidence that warmer-than-average temperatures affect human sleep. We see that the latency of sleep, ie the delay in falling asleep the main reason for sleep loss Minor states. See also Covid vaccine, Sanofi and Gsk ready to ask for approval

Women and the elderly suffer the most Sleep medicine associations around the world suggest adults get at least 7 hours of sleep a night. In the study we saw that the probability of sleeping less than seven hours is increased by 3.5% if the minimum outdoor night temperatures have exceeded 25 compared to a starting temperature of 5-10. A single night above 30 reduces the sleep period by about a quarter of an hour but it is the elderly who suffer the most: lost twice as much sleep per degree more than young people or adults. In addition, sleep loss was three times greater for older people in low-income areas than in higher-income areas, and women were on average 25% more affected than men by the problem.

We do not adapt to the hottest temperatures The researchers also noted that people who live in warmer climates lose more sleep for each higher degree than those who live in colder climates, and that people adapt better to colder climates than warmer ones. amount of sleep lost in early summer, with the first heat, when still not accustomed to high temperatures, in fact quite similar to that lost in the last week, when in theory the body should have got used to it. This homogeneity in sleep loss indicates that people cannot adapt to higher temperatures over time. See also Severe fibromyalgia for over 500 thousand Italians: years of pain before diagnosis

Air conditioning is not for everyone Many people are already not getting enough sleep, and global warming could have major consequences on people’s health and well-being. When you fall asleep your body temperature decreases but this process becomes more difficult if the ambient temperature is high and makes it difficult to fall asleep.

Air conditioning may perhaps allow people to adapt to warmer temperatures (this was not investigated in the study) but it may not represent a long-term solution. Meanwhile, those living in low-income countries have less access to air conditioning, and air conditioners also release greenhouse gases which, in a vicious circle, contribute to global warming.