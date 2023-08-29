In the coming years, European winter sports areas will more often have to deal with snow scarcity caused by climate change. If the current climate trend continues, about half of the winter sports resorts in 28 countries may soon experience a shortage of snow. This is evident from a scientific analysis of 2,234 European ski resorts, the results of which were published on Monday in the magazine Nature.

Last winter, the consequences of climate change for winter sports areas were already visible in various countries. The Austrian and French slopes in particular turned green due to the relatively high temperatures at the beginning of the year. The lower skiers and snowboarders got, the worse the conditions on the slopes and the greater the risk of accidents. In January, about half of the French slopes had to close because they were no longer passable.

Because the natural supply is increasingly faltering, winter sports areas use artificial snow that is sprayed onto the slopes via cannons. The method uses a lot of water and energy and is therefore environmentally polluting, although according to the researchers it represents a “modest fraction” of the total emissions of the ski industry. In addition, artificial snow in warmer and more southerly areas may no longer be a solution to save slopes. The alternative only works if the temperature is low enough.

Another consequence of the snow scarcity is the safety on the slopes. Slippery, thawed or snowless areas make the mountain areas more unpredictable, which increases the risk of accidents. Last year, Austrian hospitals were confronted with a higher number of victims of skiing accidents. Winter sports enthusiasts avoided lower-lying slopes last winter and flocked to the places that were still passable, which increased the crowds and the risk of accidents there.

International tournaments

Concerns about the future of winter sports have been around for some time. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), called the consequences of climate change last December “alarming”. Bach fears that by 2050 “50 to 60 percent” of European winter sports areas that were known as “snow-sure and suitable for the Olympic Games” will have disappeared. Milder winters mean there is also less time to organize a major international tournament, says Bach.

In Switzerland, the Alpine Skiing World Cup was already held last year on a surface consisting entirely of artificial snow. It is plausible that this will happen more often in the future: American scientists previously concluded that the Pyrenees will become completely free of snow this century. The same will apply to a large part of the Alps.

Glaciers

Researchers have been warning for some time about the consequences of climate change for the (melting) amount of snow in the world. This has implications for sea levels and glaciers, which are expected to lose 26 to 41 percent of their total mass by 2100 if the climate continues to warm at its current rate.

The disappearing ice mass has consequences for the rise in sea levels, which according to scientists could be 9 centimeters higher with a warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius. In addition, the snow scarcity has consequences for the ecosystems and the lives of people living in mountain areas, such as the Himalayas. The melting snow initially provides more water supply, but threatens to paralyze it in the long term.