In this context, Makena Eriri, Director of the Global Alliance for People’s Energy in Nairobi, said:
- Animals, nature, and wildlife as we knew them will be different years from now, and are currently in the process of changing as a result of climate change.
- The environment in which these animals live is diminishing and diminishing, as humans take over more land for agriculture, resulting from pressure on the environment as a result of climate change.
- I hope that we will see these animals remaining within the next ten years, but we will not be able to do so unless we take action from now, and if we do not change our behavior, we will not see these creatures in the future.
- When I say behavior, I mean the actions of the entire world. What we do at the global level contributes to the occurrence of climate change, and by that I mean stopping the use of fossil fuels in various parts of the world, so that we can ensure that we do not contribute to it, by adopting renewable energies, and this begins with individuals. Because it is important, but the matter must apply to the entire world, and be encouraged by attracting funding and contributing to the protection of places like this reserve.
- Currently, it rains in Nairobi in September. This has never been the rainy season for us before.
- It was supposed to rain last June and July, and then the ground would dry up and we would start planting seeds, and wait for the rain to fall in December, so what you talked about has actually begun to affect people’s lives.
- Seasonal disruption has become a reality, and it has a clear impact, as farmers no longer know when to plow, nor what to invest in agriculture, because they do not know when the rains will come.
- As for whether what we are doing is enough? My answer is no, because we have drawn up a large number of road maps, and made many promises regarding the funding that will be allocated to the African continent to address these problems, but none of that has been achieved.
I believe that there is a lot that we can do together, and we, for example, at the Global Energy Alliance for the Planet, are doing our best to invest these financial resources in the optimal way.
- We use donated funds to prove their worth so that we can attract larger sums of money that owners seem reluctant to allocate to these causes.
- We have accomplished some of the mission so far, but we have not yet achieved what we aspire to.
- The scale of the problem is enormous, and the funding, human resources and organization for the technology are there, but it requires a faster pace.
- Whenever we talk about renewable energies, the first thing that comes before us is their price. People will only use them when their price drops to a level at which they compete with other energy sources. Therefore, there is a need to expand renewable energies, reduce prices for companies, and do many other things to make their costs affordable.
- Technology must also be developed to use this type of energy, and this poses a difficult problem, especially across Africa.
- People’s income is very limited and they need support to obtain this equipment, so one of the things we do is to provide consumer loans, where they pay the installments over a long period, so that they can use this equipment.
- There are working mechanisms in place, and with regard to skills, Africa has a great deal of skills that we will need in the future.
- Therefore, we must invest from now on in people and specializations related to renewable energies, in addition to drawing inspiration from the experiences of countries that have good achievements in this field.
- The problem is therefore collective and there are collective solutions, so I think that solutions should be placed in the places where they deserve the most.
