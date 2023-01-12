The right-wing Italian government is sending aid ships carrying migrants to increasingly northern cities. Almost all those port cities have left-wing mayors. ‘Bullying behavior’, according to the organizations.

In the first ten days of 2023, more than 3,600 migrants arrived in Italy, almost ten times as many as last year. The asylum seekers’ centers are full and the municipalities in southern Italy are at their wits’ end. Reason for the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi to spare the southern regions of Sicily and Calabria. The reception of migrants should be spread all over the country, is the motto. “The shelters in the south can no longer cope.” Over the past month, several aid organization ships with migrants on board have therefore been sent to ports in central and northern Italy.

But critics of the government say the policy is aimed at discouraging rescue efforts at sea. The longer ships are on the road, the fewer rescue operations they can carry out, the left-wing opposition in the Italian parliament suspects. "A bad strategy that does not take into account the exhaustion of the migrants," said Deborah Serracchiani, leader of the centre-left Partito Democratico.

Moreover, according to the opposition, it is no coincidence that all ports designated by the government are located in cities headed by a mayor from the left parties. The policy is aimed at bullying the left, they think.

Four extra days sailing

Ancona was the last in the list this week, after Livorno in Tuscany and Ravenna in Emilia-Romagna, among others. The city is located on the Adriatic Sea, almost 1600 kilometers from the Libyan coast. Irresponsible, say the captains of the two ships, the Ocean Viking and the Geo Barents, who now have to sail north. “It is more than four days extra sailing.” The aid organizations point out that it is customary to designate a safe harbor closest to the rescue site.

On Wednesday evening, 37 migrants arrived in Ancona. "It is the first time that migrants have arrived in the port of Ancona, but not the first time that the city has received migrants," said Mayor Valeria Mancinelli as the Ocean Viking docks in the port. "And those possible political games do not interest me."

Like so many Italian cities, Ancona has been receiving hundreds of migrants for years. For years, the Italian government has been distributing the many thousands of migrants who arrive in the country every year over the various regions. “Ancona is a hospitable city, we have had reception centers since 2003.” On Thursday, the Geo Barents docked in the city and dropped off 73 migrants. The Ocean Viking has now departed again and sailed to southern Italy, where the crew will prepare for a new rescue mission.

