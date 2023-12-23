The Brazilian triathlete Luisa Baptista, champion ins Lima Pan American Games In 2019, he suffered a “serious accident” while training cycling and the driver fled without helping him, official sources reported.

A vehicle “collided head-on” with Baptista, 29, while he was riding his bicycle and “the driver fled the scene without providing help,” in the municipality of São Carlos, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, according to the police. club Sesi São Carlos in a note.

First versions

The triathlete, who represented Brazil in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and in the last Pan American Games, held this year in Santiago de Chile, She is admitted to a hospital and her condition “is delicate”, according to the Brazilian Triathlon Confederation.

“The medical team is waiting for her condition to stabilize before carrying out new tests,” the entity said in a statement, which reported that it contacted friends of the athlete who “were present at the time of the accident.”

He Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) He wished “a full recovery to Baptista, who was champion in both the individual and mixed categories in Lima 2019, “after the serious accident this Saturday morning,” in a message published on his social networks.

