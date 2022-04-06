Nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) has provided the House of Representatives with incorrect information about the largest nitrogen emitters. The blunder can be attributed to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM). That is why it is precisely farmers who have recently implemented improvements to reduce emissions that have been wrongly included on the list.

#Due #blunder #figures #farmers #wrongly #list #largest #emitters #careless