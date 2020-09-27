Baked kachori recipe: Kachori is a popular street food that needs no excuses to eat. Kachori is made with many different stuffing. But due to being oily, if you are keeping distance from Kachori, then leave the tension and eat this tasty snack full. Yes, you can also make kachori in a healthy way instead of dip fry. Let’s know how.

Ingredients for Baked Kachori

-50 gram urad dal powder

-3 tsp red chilli powder

-4 tsp fennel powder

-6 tsp coriander powder

-1/4 tsp asafoetida

-1 tsp yeast

-250 grams of wheat flour

-2 tsp sugar

-Water

-Custom salt

-1-2 tsp oil

How to make Baked Kachori

For Feeling

To prepare the baked kachori filling, firstly take a bowl of urad dal powder, add water as per need and mix it well and leave it for 30 minutes. Note that it should be puffed and dry. Now mix red chili powder, fennel powder, salt, coriander powder, asafoetida and make it soft with the help of hot water.

To make Kachori –

To make kachoris, first of all add wheat flour, sugar, water and yeast in a bowl and knead it well and keep it for one hour. Now make a patty by adding a little oil to the dough. Fill the backside of urad dal in the middle of the patty and roll it 6 to 7 inches from the rolling pin. Now apply oil in a baking tray and bake it in a preheat oven at 160 degrees until crispy and golden brown. Your hot kachori is ready.