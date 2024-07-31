Juarez City- Two cars suffered considerable material damage when they collided this morning in the Parajes de Oriente neighborhood, where two people were injured and have been waiting for an ambulance for more than two hours.

The accident occurred on the streets of Puerto Tarento and Puerto Alicante, where a white Ford Focus and a black Nissan Altima were involved, which collided in a spectacular manner and as a result the driver of the Nissan was injured, reported a Road Safety agent.

At that same point, the driver of a personnel transport truck marked with the number 9095, crashed into the median strip of a linear park due to being careless while steering when he saw the collision of the private cars.

He also suffered injuries and is awaiting an ambulance, requested by the Traffic Safety agents who arrived aboard unit 1060.