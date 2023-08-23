The particularly bad weather in the Netherlands last summer threatens to drive holidaymakers out of the country next year. This is evident from a survey of this site by Panel Inzicht. The extreme nuisance (forest fires, floods, heat waves, hailstones) in certain parts of Europe also means that a large number of people are considering looking for a safer place next year.
#Due #bad #weather #holidaymakers #flee #year
Read how each deputy voted on the R$ 32 billion amendment to the fiscal framework
Only the Psol and Rede benches voted to maintain the stretch that would give the government more fiscal space The...
Leave a Reply