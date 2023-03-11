Miami Airport, United States. A connecting flight to Chicago from Latin America just landed. Sandra is waiting to get off the plane, but her life would change when she discovered that her identity had been stolen. She would no longer be able to go to her destination and might be deported to Venezuela, her country of origin.

“The officers asked me a lot about the people in China, who I knew in China, who my contacts were. But I had never been to China.”remember.

The power to overcome has no barriers, it has no language

Today, after more than 20 years in the industry technology and as a result of what happened to her, she is an expert in cybersecurity. In fact, she has given a TEDx talk, has written several books, and is dedicated to giving lectures or addressing the subject on her podcast. But if she had been asked as a child what she wanted to be when she grew up, she would have said she was a volleyball player. And she did it, although life would take so many turns that today the sports days are nothing more than a memory.

Dressed in blue and greenAs usual, he was connected to an interview with EL TIEMPO in which he not only revealed the details of what was his greatest difficulty, but also opened his heart to tell his life story: “In the end it is not about my story , but of the message and that the power to overcome really has no barriers, it has no language”.

His life in Venezuela

The woman grew up between Colombia and Venezuela, as is often the case with many people from these sister nations. He grew up in such a humble and large family that when he was able to move in with his mother, he was excited. If they moved from their grandparents’ home, they would go to an exclusive area, but upon arrival they were surprised that they would not live in one of those large houses with neat finishes, but in a construction with four mud walls in which there were no no bathroom. They would be in charge of taking care of the property.

At 11 years old, she already had to search for herself and although she did not have many economic possibilities, she did have a great fortune: her entrepreneurial mentality that pushed her to sell juices, to be a teacher in her same neighborhood and to never settle.

Time later began his working life at Heinz (the tomato sauce company), where she was an assistant to the secretaries; One day they asked her to run an errand at the Intercontinental Hotel and when she stepped on the first tile she had a revelation: that was the life she wanted to have, she wanted to allow herself to attend these kinds of places and become a businesswoman.

He was jumping from company to company (through Kraft, Pepsi and Coca Cola) while studying and working at the same time.and already being a Systems Engineer her great opportunity arrived: an offer from SC Johnson to occupy a position in the United States.

It was a chance to leave behind many painful memories. Like the time a gang kidnapped her and a friend to steal their car and use it in the theft of armored trucks, but they weren’t interested in leaving witnesses, so even the police were surprised that after seven hours they had been released. , instead of killing them.

EITHER when she discovered that she did not know her real father, but that the man she always saw with her mother was actually her stepfather; this memory of her is bittersweet because somehow she was deprived of spending a life with her family and she, too, was not able to enjoy the company of her sister, with whom she would spend barely a month.

However, the girl died at the age of 16 from cancer and they were only able to revive her memories thanks to a diary she wrote. Currently, she has a great relationship with her biological father, who lives in Cali, so she doesn’t feel remorseful.

My husband has had a life completely opposite to mine, super stable. (…) And suddenly he meets me who was already on my move number 25

On the other hand, her husband Ricardo did not want to move… Why do it? If he had his life figured out in Venezuela: “My husband has had a life completely opposite to mine, super stable. He went to the same school all his life, his kindergarten friends are his friends today, he never moved, his mom was exceptional, his nuclear family was incredible, and suddenly he finds me already on my 25th move. I felt guilty because he stopped his plans, I couldn’t work because I was on a companion visa that was canceled due to the theft of my identity.

But passing up such an offer was not an option either, so Ricardo agreed. What they did not predict is that this decision would cost them a lot of stress in their marriage.

The drama for the theft of his identity

Once in the United States, he began to make multiple business trips, then he wanted to visit his mother in Colombia. On his return he received news that would change his life.

“Officials from the United States Department of Homeland Security and Immigration are boarding”said the captain of the aircraft that had just landed in Miami.

Minutes later, they only took her down and took her to an almost empty room, the sensation of which can only be compared to that produced by the Alcatraz prison. No matter how many explanations she asked for, she did not receive any.

After several hours -10 to be exact- the answer came, but just because I needed it doesn’t mean it was the one I wanted to hear.

A foreign criminal had stolen her identity and was using it to traffic women around the world.. Furthermore, if she typed Sandra Paola D Pablos (her original name of hers) into any search engine, she would find that there was a company registered in her name with which they were doing countless illicit businesses without her consent.

Everything changed. He started a process with the Embassy (in Caracas) to get him a new work visa, convincing them that she was not related, but that did not prevent him from embarrassing situations.

If they sent her on business to any country, back in the United States they stopped her when the alarms went to red. On each visit to an airport, she could spend anywhere from 10 minutes to five hours in detention.. “Nobody wanted to travel with me, not my coworkers, not my husband, because it was terrible. I couldn’t make connecting flights because I didn’t know how long it would take me to validate my identity”remember.

He has written children’s books in which he easily explains concepts related to cybersecurity. Photo: Instagram: @way2protect

After that episode he turned his interests in the cybersecurity and developed the expertise it has today. Now she doesn’t miss a chance to tell his friends and everyone who asks her how important it is to have a password manager, because crimes are also committed through social networks. She also warns about the danger of keeping the location activated, according to her it is preferable to notify loved ones of the place where you are going to be.

The truth is that he still does not know how he became a victim of that network, but he does know why: it was very scattered. “I did not pay attention when someone asked me for an identity document”, that is, if an official or a person at the cashier of any establishment asked her for her document, she had no problem handing it over and although this sounds normal or does not represent a alarm to most people, he was able to conclude that this was his mistake.

“If they need my full name or my document, I can give it, I can show it, but they should not touch it. Someone can take a photo of the document and a credit card very quickly, and do a lot of scams.”

Many would think, how does one recover after so many obstacles? Well, its key is not to lose its main characteristic: positivity. “Being positive is a quality that we all have and it is what makes the difference for me in how we see life or how we face it,” he points out.

Although it was difficult at times, that trait stayed with her through the years. six years that this nightmare lasted, because she could not get out of it until she achieved American citizenship and changed her name to Sandra Estoktaking her husband’s surname.

But in the end, the only thing she is sure of is that if they gave her the chance to live her life as it has been, she would take it, otherwise she would not be the successful person she is today.

